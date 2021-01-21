Grant posted 27 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during a 123-115 overtime loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Grant continued his terrific form in the loss Wednesday. The forward has been a revelation for Detroit after a mediocre start to his career, as he's clearly been the team's best player while averaging a startling 25.4 points per game -- almost double his previous career high.