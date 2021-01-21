Grant posted 27 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during the 123-115 overtime loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Grant continued his terrific form in the loss Wednesday. The forward has been a revelation for Detroit after a mediocre start to his career. Grant has been a consistent producer for the Pistons and is easily one of the most important pieces to their success. At times it is hard to get any other production outside of points from him, but even that is enough to warrant his play.