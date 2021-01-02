Grant scored 24 points (9-24 FG, 2-9 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go along with four rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Celtics.

Grant continued to take on a huge scoring role, hoisting at least 20 shots from the field for the third consecutive game. He hasn't scored efficiently in that span -- he's shot only 27-for-65 from the field -- but is still averaging 26 points. Grant has played over 35 minutes in four of five contests this season, also allowing him to rack up boards and blocks early on.

