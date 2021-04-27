Grant scored 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, one assist and a block over 28 minutes in the 100-86 win Monday over the Hawks.

Grant has struggled shooting of late, connecting on 40 percent of his shots or less in three of his last four games. Still, he's enjoying the best season of his career, averaging career highs in both points and rebounds. Despite the career high in rebounding, Grant's value mainly comes from his ability to score, which he's done a good job this season of as he is a top-five scorer among small forwards.