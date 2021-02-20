Grant compiled 16 points (5-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 109-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

After a career night against the Bulls, Grant couldn't; get anything going in the loss, as Memphis found a way to defend against Detroit's top performer. Mason Plumlee did an admirable job of picking up the slack under the basket, but Grant was inefficient offensively, and the team suffered mightily as a result.