Grant produced 43 points (15-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to Chicago.

Grant scored almost half of Detroit's total points, torching the Bulls for a career-high 43 points. He currently sits just outside the top-25 in 12-team formats and is proving to be worth his lofty salary. The peripheral numbers were disappointing in this one but GMs have to be thrilled with the shooting. His role is about as secure as they come and so he should continue rolling along at a third-round clip without too much trouble.