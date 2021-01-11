Grant finished with 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 36 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 96-86 loss to the Jazz.

Grant has been spectacular in a high-usage role for the Pistons this season, with his shooting efficiency having barely suffered despite the fact that he's more than doubled up his field-goal and three-point attempts per game from 2019-20. The 26-year-old has now eclipsed 20 points in each of the past nine games while chipping in 6.8 boards, 2.9 treys, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals per contest during that stretch.