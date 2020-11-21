Grant and the Pistons have come to terms on a three-year, $60 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Grant joins a plethora of new players in Detroit, as they have been very active in free agency. However, given the size of his contract, it seems likely that the plan is for him to start at small forward. The 26-year-old carved out a nice role in Denver last season, as he averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 triples across 26.6 minutes in 71 games.