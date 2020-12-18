Grant recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds in the 97-86 win on Thursday.

Grant had struggled in his first two pre-season games with his new team, but found some form in the win. The forward put together a good floor game, but did not offer much else. He also turned the ball over numerous times for the second straight game. Grant has come to Detroit knowing that he can become something more than a bench or rotation player when he was in Denver, but surely needs to develop a more well-rounded game if he is to fulfill that potential.