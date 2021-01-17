Grant produced 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, four blocked shots and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 win over the Heat.

Grant played flawless basketball and didn't turn the ball over once in 35 minutes on the floor. Detroit's leading scorer also filled up his line in the peripheral categories. Grant now has 17 blocked shots, and 13 steals on the season.