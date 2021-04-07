Grant collected 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in a 134-119 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Grant was able to score 20-plus points while adding a handful of rebounds and assists for the second consecutive game. The forward has also made multiple threes in four of his last five contests and is shooting at a 45.8 percent clip from distance over that stretch. Grant is averaging 21.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 blocks across his last five games.