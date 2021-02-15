Grant and the Pistons will not play Tuesday against the Spurs after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Amid COVID-19 contact tracing, the game has been nixed and will be made up at a later date. Both teams were set to be playing on the first night of a back-to-back, so at this stage it remains to be seen if Wednesday night's Pistons-Mavericks or Spurs-Cavaliers games will be impacted.