Grant and the Pistons will not play Tuesday against the Spurs after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Amid COVID-19 contact tracing, the game has been nixed and will be made up at a later date. Both teams were set to be playing on the first night of a back-to-back, so at this stage it remains to be seen if Wednesday night's Pistons-Mavericks or Spurs-Cavaliers games will be impacted.
More News
-
Pistons' Jerami Grant: Struggles from field once again•
-
Pistons' Jerami Grant: Scores season-low nine points•
-
Pistons' Jerami Grant: Second straight 32-point outing•
-
Pistons' Jerami Grant: Ties career high with 32 points•
-
Pistons' Jerami Grant: Tops 30 minutes•
-
Pistons' Jerami Grant: Great two-way performance vs. Jazz•