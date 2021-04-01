Grant produced 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four assists, three blocks, two rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Blazers.

He truly carried the offensive load for the Pistons, as their other four starters combined totaled just 20 points. This marked the first time since March 11 that Grant hit the 30-point mark, and his three blocks were the second-most he's had in a game this season. Grant also managed to snap a three-game streak of shooting less than 40 percent from the floor.