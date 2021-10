Grant is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks with a left elbow infection.

Grant didn't appear on the Pistons' initial injury reports leading up to the contest, but the elbow issue may have been detected during shootaround Monday. The Pistons should have more clarity on Grant's status after re-evaluating him later in the day, but if he's ruled out ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, Kelly Olynyk or Trey Lyles could step in for him as Detroit's starting power forward.