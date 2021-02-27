Grant recorded 30 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 14-15 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 39 minutes in Friday's loss against the Kings.

Grant has scored at least 24 points in three of his last five contests and his role as the Pistons' go-to player on offense is not under any threat, but he's struggled in terms of consistency of late -- or at least compared with the numbers he was putting up in the first few weeks of the campaign. Grant is averaging 23.4 points per game in 12 games this month.