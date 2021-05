Grant (knee) will play and presumably start Saturday against the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

A knee injury has prevented Grant from playing in the past five games, but he'll make his return Saturday. In nine appearances during April, he averaged 21.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.4 minutes. Sekou Doumbouya should see fewer minutes with Grant's return.