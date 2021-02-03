Grant recorded 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-105 loss to the Jazz.

Grant's performance was his ninth of the season with at least 27 points and second with four blocks. Grant continues to put up All-Star caliber numbers on a regular basis in his first season as a lead player.