Grant scored a team-high 27 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with seven rebounds three steals, two blocks and one assist across 37 minutes in a 116-106 loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

Grant duplicated his scoring performance from Monday despite scoring just six points from the field in the first half. With Blake Griffin exiting early after suffering a concussion, scoring duties fell on the shoulders of the forward who's averaged 27.3 points in his last three games. Grant will continue to have increased fantasy value as the clear-cut primary offensive option for Detroit with Griffin and guard Killian Hayes likely to miss time.