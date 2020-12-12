Grant had six points (1-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes of action during the Pistons' 90-84 loss to the Knicks on Friday night.

Grant's first action in a Pistons' uniform was not exactly a sight to behold. A silver lining would be the confidence and opportunity that comes along with firing up 11 shots in 22 minutes -- especially coming from a crowded Denver offense. Grant has shot around 49 percent from the field, including 39.1 percent from three, over his previous two seasons. He provides a versatile skill set at the power forward position and carries extra upside in his new environment.