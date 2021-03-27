Grant tallied 19 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-111 loss to the Nets.

The 27-year-old delivered another useful across-the-board fantasy line despite struggling from the field. Over his last eight games since missing two games with a quadriceps injury, Grant is averaging 22.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 blocks in the span. The seven-year veteran should continue seeing 30-plus minutes a game the rest of the way, but don't be surprised if the last-place Pistons give him random rest days.