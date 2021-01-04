Grant delivered 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 loss to the Celtics.

Grant is getting a legitimate chance to shine after battling for time with Michael Porter in Denver. The Pistons provide little competition at the position, so Grant will be in line for 30-plus minutes per game with his new team. He accumulated 46 points over the weekend split against the Celtics and should continue to start in the frontcourt alongside Blake Griffin.