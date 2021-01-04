Grant delivered 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 loss to the Celtics.

Grant is getting a legitimate chance to shine after battling for time with Michael Porter in Denver. The Pistons provide little competition at the position, so Grant will be in line for 30-plus minutes per game with his new team. He accumulated 46 points over the weekend split against the Celtics and should continue to start in the frontcourt alongside Blake Griffin.

More News