Grant dropped 26 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT) along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-107 loss to the Cavs.

Over his last two games, Grant has gone 20-for-20 from the free throw line and made an even 50 percent of his shots. Grant is enjoying his first year in Detroit, as the eight-year veteran is averaging career highs in points, steals, assists, rebounds and minutes per game.