Grant dropped 26 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 122-107 loss to the Cavs.

Over his last two games, Grant has gone 20-for-20 from the free throw line and is averaging 25.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting. Grant is enjoying his first year in Detroit as the eighth year veteran is averaging career-highs in points, steals, assists, rebounds and minutes per game.