Grant won't return to Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a bruised left quadriceps, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The 27-year-old exited during the second half and will be held out for the remainder of the contest. Grant had nine points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes prior to his exit. He should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors until his status is updated.
