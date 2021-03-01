Grant is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a bruised left quad.
Grant took a knee to the thigh during Sunday's loss to New York, and he's likely still battling some residual soreness and discomfort in the area. We'll monitor his status over the next 24 hours as the Pistons enter their first of two remaining games before the All-Star break.
