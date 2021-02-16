Grant and the Pistons look like they'll play the Bulls on Wednesday as the league reworks the schedules for the two teams, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This new game would replace Detroit's game Wednesday against Dallas which was postponed due to severe weather in Texas. The league is working toward finalizing logistics for the game.
