Grant and the Pistons will not play Tuesday against the Spurs or Wednesday against the Mavericks due to postponements, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday's game against the Spurs had already been called off due to COVID-19 concerns, and the league has now announced that Wednesday's game in Dallas will not be played due to severe weather in the area that's sparked a state of emergency. As a result, the Pistons will be off until Friday's game at Memphis. They'll then finish out Week 10 with a matchup against the Magic on Sunday.