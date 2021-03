Grant is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Grant missed three of the last five games before the All-Star break due to a bruised quad, but he looks to have moved past the injury and should be back in the lineup at his usual power forward spot Thursday. One of the frontrunners for the Most Improved Player award, Grant averaged 22.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 blocks over his last 10 games.