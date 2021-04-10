Grant (knee) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt agianst the Trail Blazers.
Grant missed Thursday's game against the Kings due to right knee soreness and will now miss his second straight. In his abscence, look for Sekou Doumbouya and Tyler Cook to see increased minutes. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Clippers.
