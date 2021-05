Grant (knee) is out for Sunday's contest against the Heat.

Grant played in just one game from April 29 onward, and he last appeared in three consecutive games back in early April. Aside from the late-season absences, Grant's debut season with the Pistons can be viewed as a success from an individual standpoint. He established himself as someone capable of being more than a role player. In 33.9 minutes per game, Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks.