Grant will sit out Wednesday's game at New Orleans for rest.

The 26-year-old will miss his first game of the season Wednesday after putting up 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during the front half of the back-to-back set Tuesday. Svi Mykhailiuk and Sekou Doumbouya could have increased roles for the Pistons, and Josh Jackson should carry a heavy offensive workload versus the Pelicans. Grant should return to the court Friday against the Kings.