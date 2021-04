Grant has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Sacramento with right knee soreness.

The 27-year-old put up 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block during Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, but he'll now be sidelined at least one game by a sore knee. Sekou Doumbouya and Tyler Cook should see increased run for the Pistons in Grant's absence.