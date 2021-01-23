Grant scored 21 points (4-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes in a 103-102 loss to Houston on Friday.

Grant scored 16 points in the second half and helped take a Detroit lead into the fourth quarter. The forward made at least 10 free throws for the second time this season, attempting more than 11 charity shots for just the third time. Grant has led the Pistons in scoring in all but one game this year, that being the season opener.