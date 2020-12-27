Grant scored a team-high 28 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 43 minutes during Saturday's 128-119 double-overtime loss to Cleveland.

After a performance that resembled his time as a sixth-man in Denver, Grant delivered the production that Detroit hoped to see from their new forward. The 26-year-old scored 14 points in the third quarter alone to go along with two blocks and seven defensive boards that helped steal a lead going into the fourth. With Grant taking on more responsibility in Detroit, the forward will need more performances like this to take scoring pressure off Blake Griffin as the Pistons look for their first win of the season.