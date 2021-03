Grant dropped 26 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Bulls.

Grant more than doubled the next closest scorer in Sunday's loss despite connecting on one of his seven three-point attempts. He's now topped 20 points four times this month. Once again though, he failed to make an impact elsewhere on the stat sheet. In six March contests, he's totaled just 20 rebounds, 14 assists, five blocks and four steals.