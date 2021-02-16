Grant and the Pistons will face the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday night, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

Detroit was originally scheduled to play in Dallas on Wednesday, while Chicago was set to face the Hornets. With both of those games postponed, the league has added a matchup between Detroit and Chicago, which was initially slated to be played during the second half of the season. As a result, the Pistons are now back to playing three games in Week 9.