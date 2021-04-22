Grant managed 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 loss to the Mavericks.

Grant returned for the Pistons after missing their previous game due to a bruised quad. After a blistering start to the season, Grant has cooled significantly over the past month. The scoring in this one was fantastic and is something GMs can basically rely upon whenever he is on the floor. Unfortunately, his peripheral numbers left a lot to be desired and that, coupled with the fact he could be rested moving forward, does cap his overall upside down the stretch.