Grant had 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block during a 128-120 defeat at Atlanta on Monday.

With both Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose out, Grant was placed with the task of being Detroit's primary shooter and scorer. He played reasonably well, recording his first game with at least 25 points since Feb. 28. Grant's fantasy value will be at its best in games Detroit is without Griffin or Rose, likely scenarios considering their injury history.