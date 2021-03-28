Grant (quad) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Grant exited Saturday's loss to the Wizards after 19 minutes due to a bruised quad, but the issue doesn't look to be anything serious. Expect him to start at his usual power forward spot Monday, barring a setback.
