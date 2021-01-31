Grant produced 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in Saturday's loss to the Warriors.

Grant led Detroit in scoring in the blowout loss, but he added little else on the stat sheet in his 28 minutes. On a positive note, he converted five of his eight field-goal attempts after going 5-for-14 from the floor in his previous contest. Grant should have better days ahead given his breakthrough performance so far this season. He is posting per-game averages of 23.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots.