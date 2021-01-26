Grant scored 25 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 10-10 FT) to along with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Monday's win over Philadelphia.

Grant entered the game having shot just 7-for-34 from the field across his last two games. While he didn't bounce back fully, he did show significant improvement and was also perfect from the free-throw line. Grant also chipped in across other areas of the stat sheet, notably reaching five assists for only the fourth time this season. Additionally, he remains a strong blocks contributor and has now swatted at least one shot in all but three contests to this point in the campaign.