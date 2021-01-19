Grant posted 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's loss against the Heat.

Grant has been the Pistons' main scoring threat by a wide margin, and he has scored 20 or more points in each one of his last 12 appearances while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range in that span. Grant's fantasy value is at an all-time high due to his role as the unquestioned leader of the Pistons' offense.