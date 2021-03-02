Grant (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Grant didn't practice Tuesday as a result of a bruised left quad, but there's a chance he'll play in the Pistons' second-to-last game before the All-Star break. If Grant sits out, more minutes would be in store for Sekou Doumbouya, Saddiq Bey and Josh Jackson.
