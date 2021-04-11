site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Jerami Grant: Remains out Sunday
Grant has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Grant will be held out for a third straight game due to right knee soreness. Sekou Doumbouya and Tyler Cook could see increased run once again Sunday.
