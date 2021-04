Grant delivered 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Thursday's win over the Wizards.

Grant has been very inconsistent when it comes to his scoring of late, as he has failed to reach the 15-point mark in three of his last four appearances. Perhaps the most worrisome stat is the fact that he's been struggling massively from the floor, failing to hit 40 percent of his shots in four of his last five contests.