Grant (quad) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Less than 10 minutes after the Pistons called Grant doubtful, coach Dwane Casey informed the media that the forward will, in fact, be held out of Wednesday's contest due to a bruised quad. Casey noted that the injury is "nothing serious," so there's a chance Grant could return for Detroit's final pre-All-Star-break game Thursday at New York.