Grant recorded 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 99-96 preseason loss against the Wizards.

Grant was one of six Detroit players that scored in double digits and, while he paced the Pistons in points, he also needed 14 shots to score 14 points, so the accuracy wasn't really part of his game. Grant averaged 12.0 points per game with the Nuggets last season, and he is expected to have a large role in the Pistons' rotation moving forward.