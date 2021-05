Grant posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 24 minutes in Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Sixers.

Although a minute restriction wasn't officially announced, Grant turned in his third-lowest minute total of the season in the loss. Although Grant has emerged as the team's top scoring option this season, it's obvious that some serious re-tooling is in store for the Pistons.