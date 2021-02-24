Grant finished with 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven boards, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes of a 105-93 win against Orlando on Tuesday.

Grant turned in another rough shooting night from deep, which significantly dropped his overall shooting percentage for the night, but he did match a season high in assists in the contest and managed to lead the starters in points. He'll face New Orleans on Wednesday.