Grant tallied 32 points (11-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hornets.

Grant (quad) returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing the previous two games with a left quadriceps contusion. He didn't miss a beat, scoring 30-plus points for the eighth time this season. Grant should receive plenty of playing time moving forward, but don't be surprised if the last-placed Pistons dial back his workload and sit him on back-to-backs.